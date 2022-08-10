VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of 0.048 per share on Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th.

VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ:VSDA traded up $0.77 on Wednesday, hitting $45.51. 400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,280. VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF has a 1 year low of $39.71 and a 1 year high of $47.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA – Get Rating) by 447.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,402 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,656 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.63% of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF worth $1,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

