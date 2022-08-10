VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQN) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.03 Per Share

VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of 0.034 per share on Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. This is a positive change from VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ QQQN traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.85. 2,201 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,093. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.61. VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF has a one year low of $22.50 and a one year high of $36.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQN – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,058 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.21% of VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

