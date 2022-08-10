VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) Short Interest Up 2,211.1% in July

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,800 shares, an increase of 2,211.1% from the July 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of CFO traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 208 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,778. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12-month low of $61.66 and a 12-month high of $78.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.67 and its 200 day moving average is $69.63.
VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%.
Institutional Trading of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF
