VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) Short Interest Up 2,211.1% in July

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,800 shares, an increase of 2,211.1% from the July 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of CFO traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 208 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,778. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12-month low of $61.66 and a 12-month high of $78.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.67 and its 200 day moving average is $69.63.

Get VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%.

Institutional Trading of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CFO. SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,208,000. Sweet Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,332,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 601,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,546,000 after acquiring an additional 140,188 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,327,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,208,000 after acquiring an additional 59,367 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 802.9% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 61,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,571,000 after acquiring an additional 54,897 shares during the period.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.