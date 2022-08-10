VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.053 per share by the exchange traded fund on Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th.

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:CSF traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.39. The stock had a trading volume of 589 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,596. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.45. VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a twelve month low of $54.48 and a twelve month high of $66.64.

Get VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSF. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,825,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 22.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,575,000 after purchasing an additional 7,942 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $231,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 134.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 20,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter.

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile

The Cash Store Financial Services Inc under its Cash Store Financial, Instaloans and The Title Store banners, provides consumers with alternative financial products and services, serving everyday people for whom traditional banking may be inconvenient or unavailable. The Company acts as both a broker and lender of short term advances and offers a range of other products and services to help customers meet their day to day financial service needs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.