VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:CDC)

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.076 per share on Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th.

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

CDC stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.99. 603 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,183. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.28. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12 month low of $62.81 and a 12 month high of $74.46.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.