VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NASDAQ:CSB)

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of 0.071 per share on Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th.

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of CSB stock traded up $0.85 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.79. 496 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,946. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.23. VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52-week low of $50.61 and a 52-week high of $63.19.

