VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:CSA)

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSA – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of 0.047 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th.

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Performance

CSA stock traded down $0.75 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.17. The company had a trading volume of 865 shares, compared to its average volume of 934. VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.55 and a fifty-two week high of $71.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.54 and a 200 day moving average of $61.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned 0.81% of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile

Further Reading

