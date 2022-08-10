VIMworld Price Hits $0.0021 on Top Exchanges (VEED)

VIMworld (VEED) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 10th. VIMworld has a total market cap of $11.64 million and approximately $62,668.00 worth of VIMworld was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, VIMworld has traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One VIMworld coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Energy8 (E8) traded 98,592,452.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004171 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004168 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23,113.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001569 BTC.

VIMworld Coin Profile

VIMworld (CRYPTO:VEED) is a coin. It launched on May 20th, 2021. VIMworld’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,566,374,466 coins. VIMworld’s official Twitter account is @VIMworldGlobal.

VIMworld Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VEED is the ecosystem utility and governance token of VIMworld, a Smart NFT project built on VeChainThor focused on VIM collectibles. The VEED token is used for a variety of utilities within the VIMworld Ecosystem, including VIM feeding, trading, adoption, farming, rewards, governance, and more. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIMworld directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIMworld should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VIMworld using one of the exchanges listed above.

