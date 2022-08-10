Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by Ulland Investment Advisors LLC

Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,324 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 305 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 2.5% of Ulland Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $1,429,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Visa by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 1,400.0% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.38, for a total transaction of $1,893,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,268,167.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,560,740. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of V traded up $3.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $214.06. 42,141 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,979,063. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.91 and a 52 week high of $241.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $205.28 and a 200-day moving average of $210.47. The stock has a market cap of $404.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.58, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.12%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on V. StockNews.com upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Visa from $292.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.64.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

