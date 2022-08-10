Vista Capital Partners Inc. Cuts Stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Vista Capital Partners Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Get Rating) by 75.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,159 shares during the quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,711,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,604,000 after acquiring an additional 74,931 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 371.0% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 926,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,905,000 after acquiring an additional 729,814 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 594,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,067,000 after acquiring an additional 3,075 shares during the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 416,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,081,000 after acquiring an additional 16,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 321,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,457,000 after acquiring an additional 14,700 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Price Performance

BATS MTUM traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $142.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 601,078 shares. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.37 and a fifty-two week high of $113.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $138.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.57.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.