Vista Capital Partners Inc. Increases Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Vista Capital Partners Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 306,786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,308 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for 8.4% of Vista Capital Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Vista Capital Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $65,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 8,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Group LTD grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 4,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded up $4.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $200.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 956,123. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $184.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.03. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $169.62 and a 1-year high of $241.06.

