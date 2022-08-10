Vista Capital Partners Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Vista Capital Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,902 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF makes up about 0.2% of Vista Capital Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Vista Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ITOT. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 849,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,215,000 after buying an additional 218,318 shares during the period. Elm Partners Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 783,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,073,000 after buying an additional 124,863 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 352,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,615,000 after buying an additional 112,177 shares during the period. Evensky & Katz LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 818,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,539,000 after buying an additional 70,113 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $5,715,000.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA ITOT traded up $1.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.52. 73,995 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,222,093. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $80.39 and a one year high of $108.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.04.

