Vista Capital Partners Inc. Sells 185 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Vista Capital Partners Inc. cut its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Vista Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $524,811,000. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 219.8% in the 4th quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 776,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,367,000 after purchasing an additional 533,829 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 81.8% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 644,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,542,000 after purchasing an additional 290,099 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,867,000. Finally, Cpwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,809,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $2.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $155.54. The company had a trading volume of 35,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,765,820. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $137.50 and a one year high of $172.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.02.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.