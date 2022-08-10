Vista Capital Partners Inc. Sells 865 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Vista Capital Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 865 shares during the quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IEI. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 297.8% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Cadinha & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 6,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 239,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,793,000 after purchasing an additional 24,525 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 105.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 58,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,581,000 after acquiring an additional 30,203 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 107.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 3,907 shares during the period.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ IEI traded up $0.47 on Wednesday, reaching $120.18. 38,623 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,811,823. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $116.04 and a one year high of $131.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.48.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.143 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. This is a boost from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

