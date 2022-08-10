Vista Capital Partners Inc. Trims Stake in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Vista Capital Partners Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Get Rating) by 44.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,159 shares during the quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,525,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,070,000 after buying an additional 101,310 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 21.2% in the first quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,354,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,734,000 after purchasing an additional 236,676 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,272,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,635,000 after purchasing an additional 117,457 shares during the period. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 485,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,270,000 after purchasing an additional 19,535 shares during the period. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 411,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,850,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares during the period.

Avantis International Equity ETF Price Performance

AVDE traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,690. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $48.21 and a 1 year high of $65.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.46 and its 200-day moving average is $56.69.

