Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ – Get Rating) (TSE:VGZ) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.70. Vista Gold shares last traded at $0.68, with a volume of 175,147 shares changing hands.
Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Vista Gold from $3.25 to $2.25 in a report on Thursday, July 21st.
The firm has a market capitalization of $78.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 1.45.
Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is the Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory. Vista Gold Corp. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.
