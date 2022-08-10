Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ – Get Rating) (TSE:VGZ) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.70. Vista Gold shares last traded at $0.68, with a volume of 175,147 shares changing hands.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Vista Gold from $3.25 to $2.25 in a report on Thursday, July 21st.

The firm has a market capitalization of $78.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 1.45.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redmond Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vista Gold by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 647,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 20,033 shares during the period. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in Vista Gold by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 127,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 32,136 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vista Gold in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Vista Gold by 4.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,659,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kopernik Global Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vista Gold by 5.8% during the first quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 1,461,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after buying an additional 80,068 shares during the last quarter. 28.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is the Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory. Vista Gold Corp. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

