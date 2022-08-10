Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Vista Gold from $3.25 to $2.25 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st.

Vista Gold Stock Down 4.4 %

Vista Gold stock opened at $0.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $76.78 million, a P/E ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 1.32. Vista Gold has a twelve month low of $0.52 and a twelve month high of $1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.82.

About Vista Gold

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is the Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory. Vista Gold Corp. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

