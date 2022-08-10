VistaGen Therapeutics (VTGN) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 11th. Analysts expect VistaGen Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter.

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). VistaGen Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.44% and a negative net margin of 4,306.76%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. On average, analysts expect VistaGen Therapeutics to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

VistaGen Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of VTGN traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.16. 21,613 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,419,143. The stock has a market cap of $32.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 0.54. VistaGen Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.14 and a 1-year high of $3.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.75 and a 200-day moving average of $1.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VistaGen Therapeutics

In related news, major shareholder Venrock Healthcare Capital Par sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.89, for a total value of $53,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,637,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,367,184.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in VistaGen Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $1,461,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 553,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 67,784 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in VistaGen Therapeutics by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 133,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 49,194 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VTGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut shares of VistaGen Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of VistaGen Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. William Blair downgraded shares of VistaGen Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Maxim Group downgraded shares of VistaGen Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th.

About VistaGen Therapeutics

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing various medicines with the potential to care for anxiety, depression, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS). The company's CNS pipeline includes PH94B, a rapid-onset neuroactive nasal spray, which is in Phase III development for the acute treatment of anxiety in adults with social anxiety disorder.

Featured Articles

