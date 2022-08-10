Viveve Medical (VIVE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 11th. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.64 million for the quarter. Viveve Medical had a negative return on equity of 132.32% and a negative net margin of 353.45%. On average, analysts expect Viveve Medical to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Viveve Medical alerts:

Viveve Medical Price Performance

VIVE opened at $0.74 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 0.63. Viveve Medical has a 12 month low of $0.59 and a 12 month high of $3.08.

About Viveve Medical

Viveve Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for the non-invasive treatment of vaginal introital laxity, sexual function, vaginal rejuvenation, and stress urinary incontinence. The company offers Viveve System comprises of the radiofrequency generator, reusable handpiece, and treatment tip, as well as cryogen canister and other consumable components.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Viveve Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viveve Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.