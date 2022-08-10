Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) PT Lowered to $13.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 49.43% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Vivid Seats from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Vivid Seats from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Vivid Seats from $17.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Vivid Seats Stock Performance

Vivid Seats stock remained flat at $8.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 5,777 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 542,823. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.42. Vivid Seats has a twelve month low of $7.02 and a twelve month high of $14.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vivid Seats

Vivid Seats ( NASDAQ:SEAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $130.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.05 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vivid Seats will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats in the 4th quarter worth about $3,121,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vivid Seats during the 4th quarter valued at about $948,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vivid Seats during the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vivid Seats during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vivid Seats during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. 56.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vivid Seats

Vivid Seats Inc operates as an online secondary marketplace for tickets in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for live sports, concerts, and theater shows, and other live events.

