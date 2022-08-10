VMG Consumer Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VMGAW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

VMG Consumer Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VMGAW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 550.0% from the July 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

VMG Consumer Acquisition Stock Performance

VMG Consumer Acquisition stock remained flat at $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday. 20,305 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,733. VMG Consumer Acquisition has a 52-week low of $0.09 and a 52-week high of $0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.16.

Get VMG Consumer Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VMG Consumer Acquisition

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in VMG Consumer Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $178,000. Schusterman Interests LLC purchased a new position in VMG Consumer Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $93,000. Governors Lane LP purchased a new position in VMG Consumer Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $93,000. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in VMG Consumer Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in VMG Consumer Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $98,000.

VMG Consumer Acquisition Company Profile

VMG Consumer Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on acquiring consumer and retail companies across a range of industry verticals, such as food and beverage, beauty and personal care, health and wellness, pet products and services, household products, and multi-unit retailers/services, as well as apparel, footwear, and accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VMG Consumer Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMG Consumer Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.