Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Vuzix had a negative return on equity of 30.12% and a negative net margin of 376.45%. The company had revenue of $3.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Vuzix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VUZI traded up $1.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.02. 92,483 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,574,019. Vuzix has a one year low of $3.88 and a one year high of $16.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.20 and a 200 day moving average of $6.35. The company has a market cap of $637.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.33 and a beta of 2.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vuzix during the first quarter worth about $109,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vuzix by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,123,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,617,000 after acquiring an additional 61,263 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vuzix by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 42,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 5,212 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Vuzix by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 161,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 12,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Vuzix during the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

About Vuzix

Vuzix Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells augmented reality (AR) wearable display and computing devices for consumer and enterprise markets in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It provides M300XL, M400, and M4000 series of smart glasses for enterprise, industrial, commercial, and medical markets; Vuzix Blade smart glasses; waveguide optics and related coupling optics; and Vuzix Shield smart glasses, as well as custom and engineering solutions.

