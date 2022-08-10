Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) Given a €33.00 Price Target by Hauck Aufhäuser In… Analysts

Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC – Get Rating) received a €33.00 ($33.67) target price from research analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser In… in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck Aufhäuser In…’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 77.42% from the stock’s current price.

WAC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €29.00 ($29.59) target price on Wacker Neuson in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Warburg Research set a €30.00 ($30.61) target price on Wacker Neuson in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €31.00 ($31.63) price target on Wacker Neuson in a research note on Tuesday.

Wacker Neuson Trading Down 4.2 %

ETR:WAC traded down €0.82 ($0.84) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting €18.60 ($18.98). 66,856 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,813. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €18.24 and its 200-day moving average is €19.86. Wacker Neuson has a 12-month low of €16.15 ($16.48) and a 12-month high of €30.90 ($31.53). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.00.

About Wacker Neuson

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, and Weidemann brand names in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; trowels and screeds for concrete finishing; rammers, vibratory plates, and rollers for soil compaction; demolition products and saws; lighting; generators; pumps; and heaters.

