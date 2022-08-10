Waldencast Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WALD) Short Interest Up 1,018.5% in July

Waldencast Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WALD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, an increase of 1,018.5% from the July 15th total of 90,300 shares. Approximately 6.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 258,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Waldencast Acquisition

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in Waldencast Acquisition by 295.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Waldencast Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its stake in Waldencast Acquisition by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 47,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 6,207 shares during the last quarter. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new position in Waldencast Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in Waldencast Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000.

Get Waldencast Acquisition alerts:

Waldencast Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WALD traded down $0.73 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.65. 5,136 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,080. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.47 and its 200 day moving average is $9.75. Waldencast Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $6.81 and a fifty-two week high of $11.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Waldencast Acquisition Company Profile

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on shares of Waldencast Acquisition in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

(Get Rating)

Waldencast Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses to identify businesses in the beauty, personal care, and wellness industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Waldencast Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waldencast Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.