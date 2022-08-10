Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.56

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 0.56 per share by the retailer on Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th.

Walmart has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 49 consecutive years. Walmart has a payout ratio of 39.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Walmart to earn $6.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.1%.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Stock Performance

WMT stock traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $129.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,766,887. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $125.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.82. Walmart has a 1 year low of $117.27 and a 1 year high of $160.77. The stock has a market cap of $353.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Walmart will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Walmart from $139.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Gordon Haskett cut their price target on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.00.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total transaction of $1,185,638.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,517,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,290,750.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 29,124 shares of company stock worth $3,638,461 in the last three months. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in Walmart in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Walmart by 31.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Walmart in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new position in Walmart in the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in Walmart in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.