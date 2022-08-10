Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Purchased by BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,674 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $286,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Walmart during the first quarter worth $27,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 442.9% during the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total value of $1,185,638.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,517,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,290,750.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 29,124 shares of company stock worth $3,638,461 in the last three months. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walmart Stock Up 0.0 %

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WMT. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Walmart from $162.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Walmart from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Walmart from $166.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.00.

NYSE WMT traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $128.92. The company had a trading volume of 92,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,766,887. The firm has a market capitalization of $353.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.86. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $160.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $125.32 and its 200-day moving average is $136.82.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.