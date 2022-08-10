Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Stokes Capital Advisors LLC

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,857 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 857 shares during the quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,239,022 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,496,676,000 after purchasing an additional 201,552 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,925,852,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,881,290 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,574,414,000 after acquiring an additional 801,954 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Walmart by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,601,132 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,533,877,000 after acquiring an additional 584,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Walmart by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,526,788 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,523,024,000 after acquiring an additional 341,661 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total value of $1,233,401.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,507,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,522,030.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,638,461 in the last 90 days. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $128.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Walmart to $155.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Walmart from $166.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.00.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $128.73. 252,305 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,766,887. The stock has a market cap of $352.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.65, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.27 and a twelve month high of $160.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $125.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.82.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

