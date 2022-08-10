Waltonchain (WTC) One Day Volume Hits $1.19 Million

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 10th. Waltonchain has a total market capitalization of $23.31 million and approximately $1.19 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Waltonchain coin can now be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00001251 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Waltonchain has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004168 BTC.
- Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000171 BTC.
- DogyRace (DOR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000022 BTC.
- DoragonLand (DOR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Altera (AEN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000489 BTC.
Waltonchain Profile
WTC is a coin. Its genesis date was July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 85,611,031 coins and its circulating supply is 80,635,819 coins. Waltonchain’s official website is www.waltonchain.org. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain.
Buying and Selling Waltonchain
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waltonchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Waltonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Waltonchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Waltonchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.