Warburg Research Reiterates €185.00 Price Target for adidas (FRA:ADS)

adidas (FRA:ADS – Get Rating) has been given a €185.00 ($188.78) price target by analysts at Warburg Research in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.47% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Baader Bank set a €150.00 ($153.06) price target on adidas in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €210.00 ($214.29) price objective on adidas in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €285.00 ($290.82) price objective on adidas in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €210.00 ($214.29) target price on adidas in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €215.00 ($219.39) price objective on adidas in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

Get adidas alerts:

adidas Price Performance

Shares of FRA ADS traded down €6.10 ($6.22) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching €169.00 ($172.45). 588,217 shares of the stock were exchanged. adidas has a twelve month low of €163.65 ($166.99) and a twelve month high of €201.01 ($205.11). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €170.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €194.81.

About adidas

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.