Warehouses De Pauw (OTCMKTS:WDPSF) Upgraded to Buy by Kepler Capital Markets

Warehouses De Pauw (OTCMKTS:WDPSF – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a €37.00 ($37.76) price objective on the stock.

WDPSF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Warehouses De Pauw to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Warehouses De Pauw from €39.00 ($39.80) to €34.00 ($34.69) in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.33.

Get Warehouses De Pauw alerts:

Warehouses De Pauw Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS WDPSF remained flat at $33.65 during trading hours on Wednesday. Warehouses De Pauw has a 52 week low of $32.70 and a 52 week high of $46.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.07 and its 200-day moving average is $36.84.

About Warehouses De Pauw

WDP develops and invests in logistics property (warehouses and offices). WDP's property portfolio amounts to more than 5 million m². This international portfolio of semi-industrial and logistics buildings is spread over around 250 sites at prime logistics locations for storage and distribution in Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, Germany and Romania.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Warehouses De Pauw Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warehouses De Pauw and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.