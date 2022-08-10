Warehouses De Pauw (OTCMKTS:WDPSF) Upgraded to Buy by Kepler Capital Markets

Warehouses De Pauw (OTCMKTS:WDPSF – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a €37.00 ($37.76) price objective on the stock.
WDPSF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Warehouses De Pauw to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Warehouses De Pauw from €39.00 ($39.80) to €34.00 ($34.69) in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.33.
Warehouses De Pauw Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS WDPSF remained flat at $33.65 during trading hours on Wednesday. Warehouses De Pauw has a 52 week low of $32.70 and a 52 week high of $46.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.07 and its 200-day moving average is $36.84.
About Warehouses De Pauw
WDP develops and invests in logistics property (warehouses and offices). WDP's property portfolio amounts to more than 5 million m². This international portfolio of semi-industrial and logistics buildings is spread over around 250 sites at prime logistics locations for storage and distribution in Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, Germany and Romania.
