Warrior Gold (CVE:WAR) Stock Price Up 62.5%

Warrior Gold Inc. (CVE:WAR – Get Rating)’s share price rose 62.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. Approximately 162,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 192% from the average daily volume of 55,403 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Warrior Gold Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.55 million and a P/E ratio of -3.67.

Warrior Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Warrior Gold Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds a 100% interest in its principal project the Goodfish-Kirana property that comprises 29 patented claims with 233 operational cells covering an area of 4,251.54 hectares located in Kirkland Lake, Ontario.

Featured Articles

