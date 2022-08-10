Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Stock Holdings Lessened by Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA trimmed its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRE. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,832,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,382,000 after purchasing an additional 204,186 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,630,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,484,000 after purchasing an additional 161,638 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 509,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,160,000 after purchasing an additional 151,838 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 305,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,886,000 after purchasing an additional 78,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,999,000. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.25.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Up 1.6 %

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded up $0.34 on Wednesday, hitting $21.37. 4,966 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 561,221. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $20.06 and a 12-month high of $26.79. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 210.30 and a beta of 0.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 20th. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 680.00%.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Profile

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

