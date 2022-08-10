Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Director Sells $570,342.19 in Stock

Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) Director William J. Razzouk sold 4,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $570,342.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $562,360.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Waste Connections Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE WCN traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $140.00. The company had a trading volume of 833,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,102,917. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.50 and a 12-month high of $145.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $125.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.93, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Connections Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 34.85%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WCN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the fourth quarter worth about $575,800,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,147,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,246,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766,471 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,165,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $431,785,000 after acquiring an additional 764,480 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,027,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $822,650,000 after acquiring an additional 722,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 226.0% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 888,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,207,000 after acquiring an additional 616,234 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WCN. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Waste Connections from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Waste Connections from $145.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Waste Connections from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Waste Connections from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Waste Connections from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.25.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

