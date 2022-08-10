Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Director Sells $570,342.19 in Stock

Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) Director William J. Razzouk sold 4,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $570,342.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $562,360.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Waste Connections Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE WCN traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $140.00. The company had a trading volume of 833,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,102,917. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.50 and a 12-month high of $145.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $125.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.93, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.72.
Waste Connections Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 34.85%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Waste Connections
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WCN. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Waste Connections from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Waste Connections from $145.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Waste Connections from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Waste Connections from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Waste Connections from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.25.
Waste Connections Company Profile
Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.
Featured Articles
