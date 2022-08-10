Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $164.86.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WM shares. Bank of America raised shares of Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Management

In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $33,329.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,439 shares in the company, valued at $8,437,261.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Waste Management

Waste Management Stock Up 0.2 %

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its stake in Waste Management by 2,030.0% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 213 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WM stock opened at $169.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $154.46 and a 200-day moving average of $154.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Waste Management has a 12-month low of $138.58 and a 12-month high of $171.17. The company has a market capitalization of $70.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.78.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Waste Management will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

