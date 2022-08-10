Waterloo Brewing (TSE:WBR) Stock Price Up 2.9%

Waterloo Brewing Ltd. (TSE:WBR – Get Rating) rose 2.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$4.60 and last traded at C$4.56. Approximately 2,251 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 7,569 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.43.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Waterloo Brewing from C$7.25 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.40 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$171.55 million and a PE ratio of 35.38.

Waterloo Brewing ( TSE:WBR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$21.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$23.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Waterloo Brewing Ltd. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.0304 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Waterloo Brewing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.08%.

Waterloo Brewing Ltd. engages in the production, distribution, and sale of alcohol-based products. It produces, sells, markets, and distributes bottled, canned, and draft premium beer under the Waterloo brand name; and value beer under the Laker and Red Cap brands. The company also produces, sells, and markets vodka-based coolers and ciders under the Seagram trademark; beer under the LandShark brand name; and coolers under the Margaritaville trademark.

