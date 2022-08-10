Waves Price Tops $6.14 (WAVES)

Waves (WAVES) traded up 6.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 10th. One Waves coin can currently be bought for approximately $6.14 or 0.00025260 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Waves has traded up 7.4% against the US dollar. Waves has a market capitalization of $669.00 million and $291.39 million worth of Waves was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Qtum (QTUM) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00017545 BTC.
- Lisk (LSK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00005083 BTC.
- WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000277 BTC.
- Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000345 BTC.
- Neblio (NEBL) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003370 BTC.
- Nxt (NXT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000014 BTC.
- TransferCoin (TX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000926 BTC.
- Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000826 BTC.
- BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000067 BTC.
- Atmos (ATMOS) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000015 BTC.
About Waves
Waves is a LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2016. Waves’ total supply is 109,028,044 coins. The Reddit community for Waves is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Waves’ official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Waves’ official message board is forum.wavesplatform.com. Waves’ official website is waves.tech.
Waves Coin Trading
