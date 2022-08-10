Waves Price Tops $6.14 (WAVES)

Waves (WAVES) traded up 6.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 10th. One Waves coin can currently be bought for approximately $6.14 or 0.00025260 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Waves has traded up 7.4% against the US dollar. Waves has a market capitalization of $669.00 million and $291.39 million worth of Waves was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00017545 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00005083 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003370 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000926 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000826 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Waves

Waves is a LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2016. Waves’ total supply is 109,028,044 coins. The Reddit community for Waves is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Waves’ official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Waves’ official message board is forum.wavesplatform.com. Waves’ official website is waves.tech.

Waves Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves is an open blockchain protocol and development toolset for Web 3.0 applications and decentralized solutions, aiming to raise security, reliability and speed of IT systems. It enables anyone to build their apps, fostering mass adoption of blockchain, with a wide range of purpose-designed tools for making the process of developing and running dApps easy and accessible. Launched in 2016, Waves has since released numerous successful blockchain-based solutions and has steadily developed into a rich and constantly-growing technological platform. Waves’ technology is designed to address the needs of developers and companies that want to leverage the properties of blockchain systems – including their security, auditability, verifiability and the trustless execution of transactions and business logic. Waves Platform provides everything required to support the backend of Web 3.0 services. In 2017, Waves successfully launched its mainnet with LPoS, pioneer decentralised exchange DEX and later the Waves-NG protocol. In 2018, the Waves development team delivered the first implementation of smart contracts. This was followed by the release of the RIDE programming language in 2019, a simple and powerful language for programming logic. Moreover, in June 2019 the mainnet of Waves Enterprise, a global private blockchain solution, was launched. All of this is complemented with a broad infrastructure: an IDE for sandbox development, tools, SDKs, libraries, frameworks and protocols for convenient and easy integrations. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waves should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Waves using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

