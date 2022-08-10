Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG) to Issue $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share on Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th.

Wayside Technology Group Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of WSTG stock traded up $0.50 on Wednesday, reaching $31.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,356. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.99. Wayside Technology Group has a 1 year low of $25.90 and a 1 year high of $39.45. The company has a market capitalization of $138.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.75.

Wayside Technology Group (NASDAQ:WSTG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $67.86 million during the quarter. Wayside Technology Group had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 21.93%.

Insider Transactions at Wayside Technology Group

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wayside Technology Group

In other news, Director Jeffrey Richart Geygan acquired 3,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.99 per share, for a total transaction of $116,635.54. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 133,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,261,451.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director Jeffrey Richart Geygan bought 3,646 shares of Wayside Technology Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.99 per share, for a total transaction of $116,635.54. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 133,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,261,451.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Dale Richard Foster sold 1,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.52, for a total transaction of $44,444.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,349,404.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,967 shares of company stock worth $373,952. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Wayside Technology Group by 8.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Wayside Technology Group by 3.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 140,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,858,000 after buying an additional 5,047 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Wayside Technology Group by 3.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 134,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,595,000 after buying an additional 4,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Wayside Technology Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.90% of the company’s stock.

Wayside Technology Group Company Profile

Wayside Technology Group, Inc operates as a value-added information technology (IT) distribution and solutions company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Solutions. The company distributes technical software and hardware to corporate and value added resellers, consultants, and systems integrators under the names Climb Channel Solutions and Sigma Software Distribution; and software, hardware, and services under the names TechXtend and Grey Matter.

