Wealth Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WMLLF) Short Interest Update

Wealth Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WMLLF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,300 shares, a drop of 74.5% from the July 15th total of 130,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 195,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Wealth Minerals Trading Down 10.7 %
Shares of WMLLF traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 365,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,402. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.36 million, a P/E ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 0.85. Wealth Minerals has a 1-year low of $0.16 and a 1-year high of $0.56.
Wealth Minerals Company Profile
