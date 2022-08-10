Wealth Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WMLLF) Short Interest Update

Wealth Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WMLLF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,300 shares, a drop of 74.5% from the July 15th total of 130,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 195,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Wealth Minerals Trading Down 10.7 %

Shares of WMLLF traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 365,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,402. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.36 million, a P/E ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 0.85. Wealth Minerals has a 1-year low of $0.16 and a 1-year high of $0.56.

Wealth Minerals Company Profile

Wealth Minerals Ltd., a junior mineral resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for lithium, as well as for precious metal and copper deposits. It principally holds interests in the Atacama project that comprises 144 exploration concessions covering an area of approximately 46,200 hectares located in the Atacama Salar in Region II of Antofagasta, northern Chile.

