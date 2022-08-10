WealthShield Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 2,303 Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,303 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 1,077.8% in the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

NYSE:DGX opened at $139.21 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $134.94 and a 200 day moving average of $136.19. The company has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.00. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $125.33 and a 1-year high of $174.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 14.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is currently 21.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DGX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $139.00 to $150.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quest Diagnostics

In other Quest Diagnostics news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total value of $266,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,933 shares in the company, valued at $3,194,337.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 282,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.12, for a total transaction of $39,571,008.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 334,833 shares in the company, valued at $46,916,799.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total value of $266,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,194,337.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 337,012 shares of company stock worth $47,193,071. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

