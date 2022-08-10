WealthShield Partners LLC Buys 149 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

WealthShield Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,072 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,806,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $304,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $229,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of VO stock opened at $216.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.83. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $188.89 and a fifty-two week high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

