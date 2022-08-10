WealthShield Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO)

WealthShield Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,583 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Sumo Logic were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Sumo Logic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Sumo Logic by 358.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Sumo Logic by 1,859.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 12,383 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sumo Logic in the fourth quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sumo Logic in the fourth quarter worth $175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 4,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total value of $33,530.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 828,978 shares in the company, valued at $6,888,807.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Sumo Logic news, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 4,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total value of $33,530.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 828,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,888,807.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Suku Krishnaraj Chettiar sold 8,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total transaction of $65,395.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 370,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,711,607.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 125,320 shares of company stock worth $948,841. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sumo Logic stock opened at $8.35 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.46. The company has a market cap of $966.36 million, a P/E ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 1.65. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.57 and a fifty-two week high of $22.16.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $67.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.09 million. Sumo Logic had a negative net margin of 51.30% and a negative return on equity of 26.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SUMO has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $12.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Sumo Logic to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.07.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. It offers Continuous Intelligence Platform, a cloud-native, multi-tenant, and secure service that leverages to enable reliability and security of cloud applications and workloads.

