WealthShield Partners LLC Takes $221,000 Position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHP. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 185.9% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHP opened at $56.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.84. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a one year low of $55.37 and a one year high of $64.15.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.