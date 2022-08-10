WealthShield Partners LLC Takes Position in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD)

WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Weaver Consulting Group grew its holdings in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 34,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 165.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 274,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,543,000 after acquiring an additional 170,930 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $231,000. Cavalier Investments LLC grew its holdings in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 96,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 11,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 4,661 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF stock opened at $21.20 on Wednesday. Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF has a 1 year low of $19.91 and a 1 year high of $25.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.09.

