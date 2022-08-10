WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Stake Trimmed by WealthShield Partners LLC

WealthShield Partners LLC lowered its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 35.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,138 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WEC opened at $105.22 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.64. The company has a market cap of $33.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.28. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.84 and a 12 month high of $108.39.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 15.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.7275 per share. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays decreased their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Robert M. Garvin sold 31,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total transaction of $3,280,530.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,062 shares in the company, valued at $1,152,771.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert M. Garvin sold 31,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total value of $3,280,530.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,152,771.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.21, for a total value of $78,907.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,346,498.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,496 shares of company stock worth $5,053,510. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

