WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.82-$0.84 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.94. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on WEC. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $108.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $102.50.

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

NYSE WEC traded down $0.65 on Wednesday, reaching $104.57. 17,770 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,486,151. WEC Energy Group has a one year low of $86.84 and a one year high of $108.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Analysts expect that WEC Energy Group will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.7275 per share. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 67.21%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Robert M. Garvin sold 31,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total value of $3,280,530.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,062 shares in the company, valued at $1,152,771.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 10,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.63, for a total value of $1,115,983.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,146 shares in the company, valued at $224,535.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert M. Garvin sold 31,480 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total transaction of $3,280,530.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,152,771.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,496 shares of company stock worth $5,053,510 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WEC. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 563.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,320,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $131,757,000 after buying an additional 1,121,075 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 153.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 678,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,677,000 after buying an additional 410,082 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 23.4% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 744,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,266,000 after buying an additional 141,232 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,505,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $250,098,000 after buying an additional 83,354 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 8.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 848,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,682,000 after buying an additional 65,287 shares during the period. 73.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

