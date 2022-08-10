Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Spotify Technology (SPOT)

Spotify Technology (NYSE: SPOT) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

7/28/2022 – Spotify Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $101.00 to $118.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/28/2022 – Spotify Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $185.00 to $142.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/28/2022 – Spotify Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $150.00 to $145.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/26/2022 – Spotify Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $210.00 to $146.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/25/2022 – Spotify Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $170.00 to $140.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/7/2022 – Spotify Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $235.00 to $230.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/7/2022 – Spotify Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $165.00 to $150.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/29/2022 – Spotify Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $145.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/15/2022 – Spotify Technology was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $124.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $101.00.

SPOT traded up $4.53 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $120.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,363,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,339,243. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $107.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.85. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 12 month low of $89.03 and a 12 month high of $305.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.40 and a beta of 1.83.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 1.15% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The company’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPOT. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Spotify Technology by 12.8% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 26,199,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,458,313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971,063 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 9.3% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,388,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,726,000 after purchasing an additional 373,446 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 6.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,046,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,049,000 after purchasing an additional 241,026 shares during the period. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt increased its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 7.7% during the second quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 2,785,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,484,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Spotify Technology by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,580,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,819,000 after buying an additional 665,199 shares in the last quarter. 56.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

