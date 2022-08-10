Weichai Power Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WEICY) Short Interest Update

Weichai Power Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WEICY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,300 shares, an increase of 992.0% from the July 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Weichai Power Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS WEICY traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.86. The stock had a trading volume of 35,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,995. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.33. Weichai Power has a 1 year low of $9.79 and a 1 year high of $20.68.

Weichai Power Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 28th will be given a dividend of $0.174 per share. This represents a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 27th.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Weichai Power

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Weichai Power from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st.

Weichai Power Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells diesel engines, automobiles, and other automobile components in China and internationally. It operates through Engines, Automobiles and Automobile Components, and Intelligent Logistics segments. The company provides design, development, production, sale, repair, and import and export of engines and auxiliary products, automobile axles and components, and gearboxes and components; hydraulic pumps and motors; hydraulic valves; gears and gear transmission devices; ancillary casting and casting products of hydraulic components; internal combustion engines, energy powertrain systems and ancillary products; technical consultation and technical services; leasing of self-owned houses; steel; business management services; forklift trucks; and warehousing technology and supply chain solution services.

