Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Cuts Position in Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC cut its stake in Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS – Get Rating) by 54.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,825 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 16,425 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Navigator were worth $169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Navigator during the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. American Trust purchased a new stake in Navigator during the fourth quarter valued at about $149,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Navigator by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 67,820 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 25,235 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its position in Navigator by 35.6% during the first quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 72,359 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Navigator by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 100,043 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. 32.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVGS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Navigator from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Navigator in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Navigator from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Navigator in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th.

Navigator Trading Up 0.4 %

NVGS stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.77. The company had a trading volume of 958 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,215. Navigator Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $7.84 and a 52 week high of $15.21. The company has a market cap of $908.41 million, a P/E ratio of -78.33 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.59 and a 200 day moving average of $11.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The shipping company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.06). Navigator had a positive return on equity of 3.33% and a negative net margin of 2.95%. The company had revenue of $98.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Navigator Holdings Ltd. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Navigator Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of April 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 53 semi- or fully-refrigerated liquefied gas carriers.

