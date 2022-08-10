Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Has $313,000 Stock Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 34.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PRU. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. 56.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prudential Financial Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of PRU traded up $2.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.17. 18,357 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,976,804. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.73 and a 52 week high of $124.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.68.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.89%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.58.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Featured Stories

