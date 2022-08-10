Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Purchases New Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in Valero Energy by 76.3% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VLO traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $111.46. 214,121 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,969,823. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $114.52 and its 200 day moving average is $105.55. The company has a market cap of $43.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.85 and a fifty-two week high of $146.80.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $11.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $5.03. The business had revenue of $51.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.73 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 34.65% and a net margin of 4.54%. Valero Energy’s revenue was up 86.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 26.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 3rd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.57%.

A number of research analysts have commented on VLO shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Valero Energy to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $136.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $111.00 to $142.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Redburn Partners lowered Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.15.

In related news, COO R. Lane Riggs sold 17,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.53, for a total value of $2,336,893.51. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 254,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,527,654.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

